Bjorn Strid (The Night Flight Orchestra, Soilwork) – My 5 Favorite Pop-Rock Singers

Bjorn Strid (Soilwork, The Night Flight Orchestra) is one of metal's truly gifted singers with a remarkable knack for melodic hooks. Part of that comes from his influences, which is why he's here to share his five favorite pop-rock singers.

What You Need to Know About The Night Flight Orchestra

From: Sweden

First Album: Internal Affairs (2012)

New Album: Give Us the Moon

While perhaps best known his screaming might and robust cleans in Soilwork, the Swedish Strid has indulged in his AOR proclivities in The Night Flight Orchestra. Across seven albums, his voice has shimmered over a bedrock of guitar-based dance anthems.

There's a strong '80s vibe with obvious nods to pop sensations ABBA and Duran Duran, as well as the arena rock of late '70s heroes such as Foreigner.

Simply, The Night Flight Orchestra play feel-good music that seems to serve as a refreshing detour from the primary careers of its principle members, including bassist Sharlee D'Angelo (Arch Enemy).

With a catalog totaling seven records since 2012, it's clear this isn't just a side project for these metal mavens, either. As evidenced directly below, "Shooting Velvet" is another top-notch tune embodying the best bits of this band.

"Let yourself be mesmerized by the pulsating foundation and grandiose chorus of this glittery effort. This song is about keeping the highs, fighting the lows and never skipping a beat," the group says, "We shall be watching you from the moon as you lace your shiny shoes. Enjoy ‘Shooting Velvet’!”

The Night Flight Orchestra, "Shooting Velvet" Music Video

With Strid's glistening pipes as the guiding light, we just had to know more about this side of him as a singer and what fuels such a prolific career in The Night Flight Orchestra.

Below, see who his favorite pop-rock singers are!

The Night Flight Orchestra's new album 'Give Us the Moon' is out now on Napalm. Check the band's website for all other upcoming activities and follow them on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Bjorn Strid (Soilwork, The Night Flight Orchestra): My 5 Favorite Pop-Rock Singers

the night flight orchestra singer bjorn strid Katja Ogrin, Redferns/Getty Images loading...

Mickey Thomas (Jefferson Starship/Starship)

Super underrated singer who’s vocals chords seem to be made out of rubber bands. It’s like the threshold between normal voice and falsetto is completely erased.

Annie Lennox (Eurythmics)

One of my favorites since I was a kid. She always had a very comforting voice. One of the absolute best.

Lou Gramm (Foreigner)

Such a powerhouse singer with incredible tone in his voice. His melodic language is very inspiring.

Stevie Nicks (Fleetwood Mac)

The goddess of the desert. Completely unique and so captivating. Her face is also etched on my leg.

Dennis Edwards (The Temptations)

I’m a huge fan of Motown and Dennis was one of the best. The power and the presence was unbelievable.