Black Keys Reconnect to Blue Collar Roots in ‘Wild Child’ Video, Announce New Album

Did the Black Keys just give up a lucrative music career just to take jobs as high school janitor and cook? Nah, but that's the premise of their new video for "Wild Child," as the duo of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney attempt to "reconnect to their blue collar roots" by doing some hard time amongst the youth of today. "Wild Child" also marks the first taste of music we're getting from their next studio album, Dropout Boogie.

The Bryan Schlam-directed video finds the musicians initially turning up in the teachers lounge at a school, getting roasted by the burned out educators. But this ruse is all just part of a larger plan for the musical duo. "We're gonna reconnect with our blue collar roots then we're out," says Carney, before Auerbach assures, "For ... the ... album."

It doesn't take that long for the day to turn nightmarish for the pair, who eventually turn in their resignation, doff their work clothes for tuxes and leave the kiddies behind (with middle fingers extended) as they ride off in their luxury vehicles.

The humorous video is soundtracked by the swagger-filled new song "Wild Child," and there is actually some connection to the exaggerated video storyline for the band and the pair have recently reconnected with their love of music over the last few records.

After taking a hiatus, the band returned in 2019 with Let's Rock., but admittedly they didn't immediately feel they were back on track. “We had grown apart and we were reconnecting,” recalled Carney to Rolling Stone. “It was really good to get back into the studio, but we were still learning how to work with each other.”

Last year's Delta Kream covers album followed, with the duo once again starting to reclaim the mojo. “We recorded it in a day, no overdubs, and it’s one of my favorite records we’ve ever done,” says Auerbach of Delta Kream. “And that made us want to repeat the project, just getting in there and letting it roll and seeing whatever happens.”

“It ended up being a great reset of the band. It just showed us that the most important thing is that it’s fun,” said Carney.

So nearly immediately after Delta Kream arrived, the pair were back at it starting Dropout Boogie, which counts Reigning Sound's Greg Cartwright, Americana vocalist Sierra Farrell and ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons among their collaborations.

“I feel Pat and I are in a better place than we’ve ever been,” says Auerbach, with Carney telling Rolling Stone, “This one, we thought deeply about what we were doing but we never struggled with anything. No big disagreements.”

"Pat and I always wanted this,” Auerbach adds. “We still have the same drive. We want to create something good. We’ve never lost that, I don’t think. It’s our favorite thing to do, this passion for making records.”

Dropout Boogie is due May 13 via Nonesuch Records. The full artwork and track listing can be seen below. Pre-orders are available here, while "Wild Child" is now available via multiple platforms here.

The band previously announced a summer tour in support of the album. Get dates and details here.

I'm just a stranger

With a twisted smile and I'm wondering, ah

Your heart is in danger

Come close now, let me tell you a lie Wild child

You got me running through the turnstile

Baby, come with and I'll make it worthwhile

You're gonna get my love today, yeah You are a sweet dream

With a tender heart and beautiful smile

But things aren't what they seem

So I'll let you go and dream for a while Wild child

You got me coming outta exile

Baby-girl you know I'm liking your style

You're gonna get my love today, yeah I just wanna hold you at the end of every day

Girl, I wanna please you, oh, I'm needing you to stay

The sun is gonna shine if you would just come out and play

Baby, won't you show me your wild child ways Wild child

You got me running through the turnstile

Baby, come with and I'll make it worthwhile

You're gonna get my love today, yeah Wild child

You got me coming outta exile

Baby-girl you know I'm liking your style

You're gonna get my love today, yeah

The Black Keys, Dropout Boogie Artwork + Track Listing

01. Wild Child

02. It Ain’t Over

03. For the Love of Money

04. Your Team Is Looking Good

05. Good Love

06. How Long

07. Burn the Damn Thing Down

08. Happiness

09. Baby I’m Coming Home

10. Didn’t I Love You