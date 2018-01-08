In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from Jan. 8, 2018:

- According to Corrosion of Conformity's Facebook page, Black Label Society have bowed out of their Montreal and Toronto shows tonight and tomorrow, planning to return this summer, as Zakk Wylde has come down with severe illness. However, for those in Montreal, Corrosion of Conformity and Eyehategod will perform at Les Foufounes Electriques tonight (Jan. 8), with tickets going for $25 at the door and no advance sales.

- Immortal have revealed in a new post that the recording and mastering of their new album is complete. Peter Tagtren produced the effort, which is expected to arrive later this year. Song titles include: "Northern Chaos Gods", "Into Battle Ride," "Gates to Blashyrkh," "Grim and Dark," "Called to Ice," "Where Mountains Rise," "Blacker of Worlds" and "Mighty Ravendark." The current lineup includes Demonaz on vocals and guitar, Horgh on drums and Tagtgren handling bass.

- Welcome back to Napa Valley! The 2018 Bottle Rock Festival lineup has been revealed, with Muse, The Killers and Bruno Mars headlining the three day weekend May 25-27. In addition to Muse, acts performing leaning on the harder side include Incubus, Billy Idol, the Struts and Missio. To see the full lineup and get ticketing info, head to the Bottle Rock website.

- There's sad news to report as producer Chris Tsangarides has passed away at the age of 61. A number of musicians have posted tributes on his Facebook page. His credits include work with Anvil, Black Sabbath, Bruce Dickinson, Exodus, Ian Gillan, Helloween, Judas Priest, King Diamond, Yngwie Malmsteen, Ozzy Osbourne, UFO, Y&T and many more.

- God, save your pennies .... lots of them! According to the Discogs Blog, a rare unreleased 7" of the Sex Pistols' "God Save the Queen" recently sold for $14,690. Originally signed to A&M, 25,000 copies were initially pressed before Herb Alpert destroyed their contract six days after signing to the label. Genuine originals have the serrated anti-slip necklace and 7284 written twice on the B-Side runout, one above the other.

- Turbowolf have released their new song "Domino" from the upcoming disc The Free Life. Take a listen to the driving rock track, which features a guest turn from Royal Blood's Mike Kerr, right here and look for the disc dropping on March 9. Pre-orders can be found here. Turbowolf will also be the main support for Royal Blood's upcoming U.S. tour.

- Legend of the Seagullmen played their first show over the holidays, but Brent Hinds was unable to make it. The band have now confirmed that the masked musician who joined them was Primus' Larry Lalonde, who pulled double duty as Primus headlined the evening.

- Darkness looms! Tribulation have unleashed a new visualizer clip soundtracked by their latest song, "Lady Death." Watch the clip here and look for the Down Below album dropping on Jan. 26. A limited edition "Lady Death" 7" EP is available to pre-order here, while Down Below can be pre-ordered here.