Black Label Society Wear Animal Costumes + Parody Rappers in New Video

Black Label Society this week released a new song with an ominous title, "End of Days." It's the latest from their upcoming Doom Crew Inc. album, out Nov. 26.

But the charming music video that accompanies the apocalyptic track finds guitarist Zakk Wylde — Black Label Society's bandleader and Ozzy's guitarist — donning animal costumes alongside his bandmate John "J.D." Deservio. Keep watching, though, or you'll miss the brief part featuring the rest of the band as a fictional hip-hop act called Shrimp Boat featuring Yung Chikin, apparently poking fun at the look of modern hip-hop.

Wylde and his group – longtime bassist Deservio, guitarist Dario Lorina and drummer Jeff Fabb – captured Doom Crew Inc. at Wylde's Black Vatican studio, making it the fourth Black Label Society LP to be recorded at the veteran shredder's home base. The group started out with nearly 30 songs for the album before narrowing it down to the 12 that appear.

Speaking to the efforts of his band, Wylde said, “We incorporated Father Dario even more into the solos, doubling with me and being more involved in that regard. It really, truly is a two-guitar album, more so than ever. A twin guitar band, whether it's the Allman Brothers or Judas Priest, with harmony lines, unison lines and trading off solos. It stemmed from the live shows, where we’d both go into the crowd and extend songs."

Black Label Society are currently on the Doom Trooping Over North America tour with Obituary and Prong. See the dates here. Pre-order Doom Crew Inc. here.

