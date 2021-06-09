Black Label Society Announce Fall 2021 North American Tour With Obituary + Prong
Black Label Society will return to the road this fall, just announcing a massive fall trek that will include support sets from Obituary and Prong.
The "Doom Trooping Over North America" tour will get underway on Oct. 1 in Sacramento, California with the band playing 43 tour dates before wrapping up Nov. 28 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. All of the dates for the run are listed below.
Tickets for the run will go on sale this Friday (June 11) at this location.
For Black Label Society, 2021 has been a year of looking back and looking forward. The group issued the None More Black vinyl box set, allowing fans to enjoy the band's 12 original studio recordings in one massive collection that also featured a 32-page hardcover book.
Just last month, Black Label Society leader Zakk Wylde revealed that he had tracked 30 songs for a new album expected this year. Though a firm release date and title has not been revealed, Wylde hinted that they were eyeing a November release. That would coincide with the back portion of their fall tour dates.
Black Label Society / Obituary / Prong Fall 2021 Tour Dates
Oct. 01 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace Of Spades
Oct. 02 - Ventura, Calif. @ The Majestic Ventura Theater
Oct. 04 - Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory [Boise]
Oct. 05 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory [Spokane]
Oct. 07 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo
Oct. 08 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater
Oct. 12 - West Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air Ballroom
Oct. 13 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre
Oct. 15 - Bowler, Wis. @ North Star Mohican Casino Resort
Oct. 16 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave / Eagles Club
Oct. 17 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues Chicago
Oct. 18 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
Oct. 19 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater
Oct. 21 - Biloxi, Miss. @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi
Oct. 22 - Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theatre
Oct. 23 - Dothan, Ala. @ The Plant
Oct. 24 - Lake Buena Vista, Fla. @ House of Blues Orlando
Oct. 26 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution Live
Oct. 28 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall
Oct. 29 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel
Oct. 30 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's
Oct. 31 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works
Nov. 02 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall
Nov. 04 - Worcester, Mass. @ Worcester Palladium
Nov. 05 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live
Nov. 06 - Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater
Nov. 07 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza
Nov. 09 - Hartford, Ct. @ The Webster
Nov. 10 - Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater
Nov. 11 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Main Street Armory
Nov. 13 - Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. @ Kewadin Casinos - Sault Ste. Marie
Nov. 14 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit
Nov. 15 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues Cleveland
Nov. 16 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's
Nov. 18 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom
Nov. 19 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theatre
Nov. 20 - Grand Prairie, Texas @ The Texas Trust CU Theatre
Nov. 21 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live
Nov. 23 - Tucson, Ariz. @ The Rialto Theatre/Tucson, Arizona
Nov. 24 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues Las Vegas
Nov. 26 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
Nov. 27 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit Denver
Nov. 28 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater