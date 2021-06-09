Black Label Society will return to the road this fall, just announcing a massive fall trek that will include support sets from Obituary and Prong.

The "Doom Trooping Over North America" tour will get underway on Oct. 1 in Sacramento, California with the band playing 43 tour dates before wrapping up Nov. 28 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. All of the dates for the run are listed below.

Tickets for the run will go on sale this Friday (June 11) at this location.

For Black Label Society, 2021 has been a year of looking back and looking forward. The group issued the None More Black vinyl box set, allowing fans to enjoy the band's 12 original studio recordings in one massive collection that also featured a 32-page hardcover book.

Just last month, Black Label Society leader Zakk Wylde revealed that he had tracked 30 songs for a new album expected this year. Though a firm release date and title has not been revealed, Wylde hinted that they were eyeing a November release. That would coincide with the back portion of their fall tour dates.

Black Label Society / Obituary / Prong Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Oct. 01 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace Of Spades

Oct. 02 - Ventura, Calif. @ The Majestic Ventura Theater

Oct. 04 - Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory [Boise]

Oct. 05 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory [Spokane]

Oct. 07 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo

Oct. 08 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

Oct. 12 - West Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air Ballroom

Oct. 13 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre

Oct. 15 - Bowler, Wis. @ North Star Mohican Casino Resort

Oct. 16 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave / Eagles Club

Oct. 17 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues Chicago

Oct. 18 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

Oct. 19 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

Oct. 21 - Biloxi, Miss. @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi

Oct. 22 - Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theatre

Oct. 23 - Dothan, Ala. @ The Plant

Oct. 24 - Lake Buena Vista, Fla. @ House of Blues Orlando

Oct. 26 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution Live

Oct. 28 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall

Oct. 29 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel

Oct. 30 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's

Oct. 31 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

Nov. 02 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall

Nov. 04 - Worcester, Mass. @ Worcester Palladium

Nov. 05 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live

Nov. 06 - Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater

Nov. 07 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

Nov. 09 - Hartford, Ct. @ The Webster

Nov. 10 - Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater

Nov. 11 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Main Street Armory

Nov. 13 - Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. @ Kewadin Casinos - Sault Ste. Marie

Nov. 14 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit

Nov. 15 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues Cleveland

Nov. 16 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's

Nov. 18 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom

Nov. 19 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theatre

Nov. 20 - Grand Prairie, Texas @ The Texas Trust CU Theatre

Nov. 21 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

Nov. 23 - Tucson, Ariz. @ The Rialto Theatre/Tucson, Arizona

Nov. 24 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues Las Vegas

Nov. 26 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Nov. 27 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit Denver

Nov. 28 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater