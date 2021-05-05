Black Label Society have tracked roughly 30 new songs as they prepare the follow-up album to 2018's Grimmest Hits.

Although the past year has yielded a lot of down time for every band as touring has been off the table due to the pandemic, that time hasn't been spent merely idling, explained singer/guitarist Zakk Wylde in a new interview with Detroit's WRIF (transcription via Blabbermouth).

"During the COVID, obviously, [we worked on] the None More Black [career retrospective] box set, and then we also tracked about 30 songs. So we've got that," he said of how Black Label budgeted their time over the last year.

"We're just putting the finishing touches on some stuff right now. We're going to be mastering that in a little bit. So it'll probably come out in November," Wylde confirmed.

Staring down a late 2021 album release, the guitar icon also revealed that the band would begin to engage in touring once again in the months leading up to the release of what will be the 11th Black Label Society studio album. Wylde cited the Sturgis motorcycle rally in August as one of the upcoming gigs, as well as more dates in the United States in October and November. Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve shows also appear to be on deck.

"That's what's on the agenda for now. Hopefully everybody has the shot and then we can all have everything back to normal again, and we can start doing tours again," Wylde added.

He's eager to get back on the road, but expressed appreciation for this unprecedented time away from the road and is grateful for the other opportunities it afforded him in his personal life.

"For the last 20-plus years, the longest I've been home was probably maybe two weeks. So the COVID break, I've been enjoying spending time with the kids. And I wouldn't trade my situation for anything," he said, continuing, "I love touring. I love rolling out and seeing our Black Label family everywhere, rolling with Ozz, then my 'Gen Axe' brothers, and then when we do the 'Experience Hendrix' thing. I'm always touring."

"Once the grind starts rolling again, I think a lot of people are gonna go, 'Wow. Remember 2020? That was pretty nice.' I'm just saying, [it's nice] being at home with your family and before the grind starts kicking again and there's no breaks again. I'm enjoying every second of it until we start rolling," he offered.

Grimmest Hits, the latest full length from Black Label Society, was released in 2018, anchored by the singles "Tramped Down Below," "All That Once Shined" and "Room of Nightmares."

None More Black, a Black Label Society career retrospective box set featuring all 10 studio records, two bonus albums and a wealth of bonus tracks, was released earlier this year. Get more info on the set here.

Zakk Wylde Interviewed by WRIF