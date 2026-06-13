5 Best Black Metal Covers of Thrash Songs

Join us in celebrating thrash metal with five amazing cover songs by black metal bands.

The history of black metal is inextricably linked to that of thrash metal, as some of the same groups pioneered both subgenres and extreme metal in general. In cases fair and not, certain thrash bands have been labeled as part of black metal’s “first wave.” Owing also to factors as thrash’s infectious greatness, its influence is pervasive in black metal and has colored countless of the movement’s classics.

READ MORE: 5 Best Black Metal Covers of Iron Maiden Songs

Today, the special phenomenon known as black-thrash, epitomized by Aura Noir, continues to flourish. Meanwhile, entities like the “black deathrashing metal” stalwarts Vulture Lord similarly hearken back to the roots of brutal sonic steel. Vulture Lord have created absolutely superb covers of the thrashy extreme metal opuses “Lord of Vice” by Deliverance, “Dominios of Death” by Vulcano and “Jaws of Satan” by Sathanas.

Abbath’s rendition of Metallica’s “Trapped Under Ice” serves as a prime example of a time when a thrash banger truly seemed as if it had been written for a black metal act. As far as Metallica are concerned, there are no stronger defenders of the powerhouse than my votes for black metal’s finest experimental frontmen, Kark of Dødsengel and Vicotnik of Dødheimsgard.

Besides Abbath, an endless list of other black metal artists have successfully tackled thrash metal numbers: Rotting Christ, Nordjevel, Doedsvangr, Katechon, Svarttjern, Nifelheim, Old Man’s Child, Cradle of Filth, Moonsorrow, Mork, 1349, Enthroned, Arckanum, Alghazanth, Dark Funeral, etc.

Without further ado, we now reveal our main picks.