Black Sabbath Selling Black Lives Matter Shirt Inspired By Tom Morello

Black Sabbath are selling a Black Lives Matter shirt designed in the same style as their iconic 1971 album Master of Reality. The inspiration surprisingly came from outside of their own camp, however — Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello.

The RATM guitarist posted a picture with his mom while wearing the black and purple shirt on Instagram on June 7. "My 96 yr old mom has been a tireless advocate for Black Lives her whole life," he wrote. "Proud to stand with her today, as always, in solidarity in the fight for a more just and humane country & planet."

The photo caught the attention of Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler, who commented, "Nice shirt & nice sentiment & awesome mum."

In turn, the metal band have decided to recreate the shirt and put it up for sale, with 100 percent of the profits going to the Black Lives Matter organization. You can pre-order the shirt on their website now, and they are expected to ship on July 14.