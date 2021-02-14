Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler Gets Second Covid Vaccine Dose

The Covid-19 vaccine rollout continues to take place across the country and this past week saw some of rock's elder statesmen getting their shots. Alice Cooper and Ozzy Osbourne revealed earlier this week that they had received vaccination shots and Osbourne's Black Sabbath bandmate Geezer Butler has now revealed he's received both of his shots.

The bassist posted a photo on Instagram complete with the sticker showing he got his Covid-19 vaccine. For Butler, getting the vaccine brings him one step closer to being able to return to England, certainly a motivation after being away from his homeland for an extended period.

"Second vaccination completed. Can I go to England now?," posted Butler with the hashtags: #please #missingtherain #longestivebeenaway

As stated, earlier this week Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he had finally received his first vaccination shot. This came days after he revealed on his SiriusXM channel that he had yet to get the shot. “I want to get the shot,” the Black Sabbath and solo legend said on his own SiriusXM channel. “But… I look at it this way. If I don’t get it, if I don't have the shot, right? I know there’s side effects and bullshit and… all these different conspiracies about the fucking vaccine. I look at it like this — if I don't get the shot and I get the virus, there's a good chance I ain't going to be here.”

Ozzy told ITV's Loose Women, “My arm was a bit sore yesterday but I’m glad I got it. As soon as I got it, I felt relieved.”

As for Cooper, he also was recently vaccinated in his home state of Arizona. The musician revealed in an interview that both he and his wife had already had Covid-19, but still wanted to get vaccinated.