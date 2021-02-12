Ozzy Osbourne Receives First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

The Prince of Darkness has finally received the COVID-19 vaccine. Only days after publicly stating that he’d yet to be pricked by a doctor’s needle, Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he has gotten his first anti-COVID dose.

“I want to get the shot,” the Black Sabbath and solo legend said on his own SiriusXM channel. “But… I look at it this way. If I don’t get it, if I don't have the shot, right? I know there’s side effects and bullshit and… all these different conspiracies about the fucking vaccine. I look at it like this — if I don't get the shot and I get the virus, there's a good chance I ain't going to be here.”

The news caused some fans to worry, as Ozzy falls in a higher-risk category due to his advanced age and recent slew of health-related difficulties.

When asked by ITV’s Loose Women if he’d received the vaccine, Ozzy replied, “Of course,” before Sharon Osbourne added, “Well he says ‘course’, he only had it yesterday!”

“My arm was a bit sore yesterday but I’m glad I got it,” Ozzy continued. “As soon as I got it, I felt relieved.”

The COVID vaccine is given in two doses, roughly one month apart, so by mid-March, Ozzy will be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Last year, Ozzy joked about then-president Trump’s handling of COVID-19. “If the president says something I do the opposite. He changes his mind every hour. I mean, literally, I am going ‘what?’”