Ozzy Osbourne: Whatever Trump Says About COVID-19, I Do the Opposite

Ozzy Osbourne has been dealing with serious health issues for the better part of two years, but the silver lining has come with an ease for social distancing. The Black Sabbath legend recently spoke about how he deals with the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he always does the opposite of what President Trump says.

Osbourne’s own SiriusXM channel, Ozzy’s Boneyard, has been hosting exclusive conversations with the Prince of Darkness. Co-host Billy Morrison recently spoke with Ozzy about the Beatles, mental health and the story behind “No More Tears,” but Osbourne’s COVID-19 advice goes directly against the current administration.

“Whether you like the government or whether you don’t, whatever… Dr. Fauci, all these virologist people have given us what we should do — wear a mask, wash hands, social distance,” Ozzy begins. “If the president says something I do the opposite. He changes his mind every hour. I mean, literally, I am going ‘what?’”

As for Ozzy’s advice on managing their mental health, he states, “People have got to learn to start sharing their feelings with someone they trust, because people are locked up and worried about this pandemic and whatever need to unload because if you don’t unload you are going to get depressed. And if you get depressed who knows what’s going to happen.”

“If you’ve got a best friend or you got someone who you trust, don’t be afraid to share. Because you know what? We are all in the shithole right now. We are all in an environment we don’t want to be in. When I’m in a room in my head on my own it’s a bad fucking place, my head never tells me anything fucking good.”

Listen to Ozzy speak out in the videos below.

Ozzy Osbourne Reminds Listeners to Wear a Mask and Practice Social Distancing

Ozzy Osbourne on Trust and Mental Heath