Ozzy Osbourne Has Not Received COVID-19 Vaccine

Well, we’re doomed. Ozzy Osbourne has not yet received a COVID vaccine, though he is planning on it. The Prince of Darkness discussed the vaccine on a new episode of Ozzy Speaks, which airs on the heavy metal legend’s own SiriusXM channel, Ozzy’s Boneyard.

“I want to get the shot, but… I look at it this way. If I don’t get it, if I don't have the shot, right? I know there’s side effects and bullshit and… all these different conspiracies about the fucking vaccine. I look at it like this — if I don't get the shot and I get the virus, there's a good chance I ain't going to be here.”

Ozzy’s co-host Billy Morrison brought up their past drug use, along with a mutual friend who believes in the microchip conspiracy, before joking about being picky about what Ozzy and Morrison put in their bodies. “I can’t eat that because it looks a bit off. Can’t eat that chip it fell on the floor,” Ozzy said laughing.

Ozzy also spoke about how song ideas come to him right before falling asleep. You lay in bed and then you hear this fucking symphony in your head, and you go, ‘It’s that good. No fucking way I’m going to forget this tomorrow morning.’ Next morning – woo.”

Last year, Ozzy joked about then-president Trump’s handling of COVID-19. “If the president says something I do the opposite. He changes his mind every hour. I mean, literally, I am going ‘what?’”

Ozzy Osbourne has put his No More Tours II run of shows on hold various times now, both for personal health reasons and due to the pandemic. The metal legend’s health has been slowly improving, however, with Ozzy feeling 75-percent back to normal as of July 2020.