Ozzy Osbourne Hopes to Tour in 2022

Ozzy Osbourne's 'No More Tours 2' farewell run has been met with several obstacles. Multiple worldwide tour legs were postponed as the singer battled a litany of medical setbacks before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the touring industry. Despite all this, the 71-year-old legend has expressed hope to be back on the road in 2022.

Speaking with Rock Classics Radio on Apple Music Hits (audio below), the Prince of Darkness answered a handful of questions ahead of the 40th anniversary expanded edition reissue of his iconic debut solo record, Blizzard of Ozz.

When pressed for his perspective on the influence he's wielded over half a century's worth of music, the singer remained humble, confessing, "I never really thought about it. I'm just Ozzy. My wife calls me Ozzy. I'm just Ozzy. I'm just here."

In the same question, Ozzy was also asked to share his thoughts on the ongoing pandemic, to which he continued, "I'm trying to recover so I can get... The only good thing about this pandemic [is that] I couldn't work anyway [this year] because of my injuries."

That's when he looked ahead at when he could feasibly be back on the road.

"I'm hoping that I'll be booking 2022, I think," said the singer, who cast doubt on how feasible a return to touring will be over the next year as the coronavirus pandemic looms large. "To be honest with you, I don't think it's going to get ship shape until the end of next year," forecasted Ozzy.

He elaborated, "I think this winter is going to be fucking bad. Because you're going to have the flu. People are saying, 'I'm not taking the flu shot.' You know what? You can give me any fucking [inaudible], but I'm not going to be number one on that fucking new vaccine. I don't want to be the first one to wake up with a set of fucking antlers in the morning. I'm the Prince of Fucking Darkness [inaudible] fucking brandy. Horns maybe."

Listen to the interview clip below.

Ozzy Osbourne released Ordinary Man, his first solo album in 10 years, earlier this year and featured Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums. Slash (Guns N' Roses) and Elton John also made guest appearances in addition to Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine).

A new Ozzy-branded Funko Pop! figure is on the way as well, this time with the singer modeling the same appearance as on the Ordinary Man album cover.

Ozzy Speaks With Rock Classics Radio on Apple Music Hits