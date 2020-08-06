Black Sabbath 50th Anniversary ‘Paranoid’ Box Set Coming Soon

Black Sabbath's historic 1970 album Paranoid will turn 50 years old later this year and a 5-LP super deluxe edition box set has just been announced to coincide with the milestone moment.

Inarguably one of the most influential albums of all time, Paranoid birthed the title track, "Iron Man" and "War Pigs," three of heavy metal's most time-honored tracks, with other iconic tracks in tow. Accompanying a re-press of the original recording is a quadraphonic mix in stereo version, as well as a pair of previously unofficially released live concerts dating back to 1970, one before the release of the record and one from just a few months after.

The set will also include "a hardbound book with extensive liner notes featuring interviews with all four band members, rare photos, and memorabilia, a poster, as well as a replica of the tour book sold during the Paranoid tour," per a press release.

View the complete details below and pre-orders can be placed here. The box set will officially arrive on Oct. 9 through Rhino Records.

Black Sabbath, Paranoid Super Deluxe 5-LP Box Set: Contents + Track Listing

LP 1: Original Album

Side A

“War Pigs / Luke’s Wall”

“Paranoid”

“Planet Caravan”

“Iron Man”

Side B

“Electric Funeral”

“Hand Of Doom”

“Rat Salad”

“Jack The Stripper / Fairies Wear Boots”

LP 2: Quadraphonic Mix in Stereo (WS4 1887) 1974

Side C

“War Pigs / Luke’s Wall”

“Paranoid”

“Planet Caravan”

“Iron Man”

Side D

“Electric Funeral”

“Hand Of Doom”

“Rat Salad”

“Jack The Stripper / Fairies Wear Boots”

LP 3: Live in Montreux 1970 (Part One)

Side E

“Intro”

“Paranoid”

“N.I.B.”

“Behind The Wall Of Sleep”

Side F

“Iron Man”

“War Pigs”

LP 4: Live in Montreux 1970 (Part Two)/Live in Brussels 1970 (Part One)

Side G

“Fairies Wear Boots”

“Hand Of Doom”

Side H

“Paranoid”

“Hand Of Doom”

“Rat Salad”

“Iron Man”

LP 5: Live in Brussels 1970 (Part Two)

Side J

“Black Sabbath”

“N.I.B.”

Side K

“Behind The Wall Of Sleep”

“War Pigs”

“Fairies Wear Boots”