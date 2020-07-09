Black Stone Cherry and Monster Truck have collaborated on a charity single titled "Love Become Law" that was conceived over live streamed Zoom chats with fans watching on.

Black Stone Cherry had started up their YouTube "Cherry Chats" in mid-May as a way to stay connected with fans during the pandemic and while having Monster Truck on as a guest, the idea to write a song from scratch letting the fans in on the process was conceived. Spooling out over a series of streamed sessions in the weeks following, their task has now been completed. The two acts have reclassified themselves as "The Cherry Truck Band" for the release of the new song, with proceeds from sales going to charity.

The song itself plays to the strength of both bands. It's a ballsy, aggressive straight ahead rock track with attitude. Have a listen in the player below.

Black Stone Cherry stated, “The idea of The Cherry Truck Band can honestly be credited to the pandemic that our world is in. We saw tour after tour being cancelled and so many bands were turning to live streaming performances online. We put our heads together with our great friends in Monster Truck and decided to do something we hadn’t seen any other bands do to help pass the time while still entertaining fans. That idea was to write a song, LIVE to the world and divide it up into segments to show our fans the process of writing and creating."

They continued, "We had never done this with another full band before, let alone while we’re live streaming. It was incredibly exciting and fun and we are so proud of the song and more importantly, its meaning! This song is about uniting, being and living as one, and most importantly, loving each and every person that walks this planet. We hope you enjoy it as much as we did creating it for you!”

Monster Truck's frontman/bassist Jon ‘Marv’ Harvey added; “The Cherry Truck Band started with a bunch of friends getting together over long distances to create something memorable, meaningful and joyous. Over the five weekly episodes, our entire world basically turned upside down. The people were rising up. The people were tired of being oppressed. The people were tired of suffering for doing nothing wrong. The people were ready to force change. This is our anthem in solidarity to those fighting for basic rights. This is our voices saying, 'we love you, we hear you, we respect and love you.' Black lives matter. Without the impact of black culture, there would be no modern music, period. Respect, protect and celebrate diversity. Our world depends on it."

All proceeds from sales of the single will be divided between The Boys and Girls Club of America (as chosen by Black Stone Cherry) and the Black Lives Matter Foundation (as chosen by Monster Truck). You can purchase the song at this location.

The Cherry Truck Band, "Love Become Law"