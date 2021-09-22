Black Stone Cherry Reveal Video for Gritty Tracy Chapman Cover ‘Give Me One Reason’

Sometimes covers are so good you can't sit on them. Thankfully, Black Stone Cherry not only put their take on the Tracy Chapman classic "Give Me One Reason" on the digital only expanded edition of The Human Condition album, but they've also given us a new video from the studio to accompany it.

Singer Chris Robertson's gritty, soulful voice and the band's funkier arrangement do justice to the Chapman original while still adding the group's own stamp on the song.

“Tracy Chapman’s voice and songs are absolutely timeless. We have always been fans of her music, especially 'Give Me One Reason,'" state the group. "Chris has always sounded so great singing this song, so we decided to record a quick version in the studio. We would have never imagined the positive feedback we received from something we thought was just a fun version of an already great song! We hope y’all dig it!”

Chapman saw a career resurgence in 1995 when "Give Me One Reason" was first released from her New Beginning album. The song climbed all the way to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and went on to be certified as a platinum single in the U.S.

If you're digging the Black Stone Cherry cover for "Give Me One Reason," you can pick it up here.

Black Stone Cherry are currently on tour in the U.K., with the band heading back stateside next month sharing stages with Jared James Nichols and the Georgia Thunderbolts. See all their dates and get ticketing info here.

Black Stone Cherry, "Give Me One Reason" (Tracy Chapman Cover)