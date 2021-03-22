Black Veil Brides have announced a virtual tour which will see the band perform for radio stations across the U.S. Each acoustic concert is free for listeners and will be streamed by eight radio stations over eight tour dates this spring.

The BVB virtual gigs will begin March 23 at Cincinnati, Ohio’s WEBN and continue until April 2 at Kansas City’s KCJK. Each performance promises to be unique with a different set list performed by Black Veil Brides each night.

Black Veil Brides are currently putting the finishing touches on their sixth full-length album, The Phantom Tomorrow. BVB’s latest single, “Scarlet Cross,” will be featured on the upcoming album, which will be released via Sumerian Records in 2021. More information will be revealed about The Phantom Tomorrow in April.

“I don’t love the term ‘concept record’, but [The Phantom Tomorrow] is a concept record,” Andy Biersack recently told Kerrang. “There are themes and ideas and moments that are hugely different from one moment to the next, but the goal at the end of the day, the heart of everything, is to write a heavy rock record and build out everything from there, as opposed to writing a pop record and putting riffs over it.”

Check out the full list of virtual acoustic tour dates below.

Black Veil Brides 2021 Virtual Acoustic Radio Tour Dates:

TUES 3/23 - WEBN/Cincinnati - 6:30pm EST - https://www.facebook.com/1027webn

WED 3/24 - WRKZ/Columbus - 10am EST - https://www.facebook.com/997theblitz

THU 3/25 - WIYY/Baltimore - 7pm EST - https://www.facebook.com/98online

FRI 3/26 - WRIF/Detroit - 5pm EST - https://wrif.com/

MON 3/29 - WRAT/Monmouth Ocean - 7pm EST - https://www.facebook.com/959therat

TUES 3/30 - KUPD/Phoenix - 8pm PST - https://98kupd.com/

WED 3/31 - WJJO/Madison - 7pm CST - https://www.facebook.com/941JJO

FRI 4/2 - KCJK/Kansas City - 8pm CST - https://www.facebook.com/1051THEX