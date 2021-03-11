New Zealand progressive death metal destroyers Blindfolded and Led to the Woods have released an unsettling music video for their new Nightmare Withdrawals track, "The Inevitable Fate of the Universe." And you may remember them as the band that terrorized a local kids TV show back in 2010 with their abrasive brand of crushing extremity, which makes this all the more exciting that their first new album in four years is approaching fast.

"The Inevitable Fate of the Universe" is a clinic in chaos — downtuned, earth-heaving grooves are halted by heart-palpitating palm mutes and screeching pick scrapes, the madness accentuated by the sickly yellow hue and dim-lit setting the band plays in. That unsettling vibe we mentioned is invoked by two mysterious, suit-clad figures whose faces are cloaked in a white cloth. There's no other way to say it — it's just creepy.

"Inspired by the abstract and a Lynchian feel, the video was directed by Amber Beaton. We wanted to express the vibe of the song in a visual way that is engaging yet uncomfortable, much like our music," said guitarist and songwriter Stuart Henley-Minchington.

Of the song, he added, "The universe is us and we are the universe. For all we experience during our small blip of consciousness we delicately balance enjoyment while toying with the realization of our own mortality. We do our best to co-exist and sometimes we do it better than others. Happiness, sadness, pain, joy, time with family and friends, time alone, life, death, love and loss, eventually it will all end and one can only hope our legacy will be looked upon with kindness and positivity.

With Nightmare Withdrawals set for a March 26 release, the moment also offered a chance for reflection on how far Blindfolded and Led to the Woods have come since their unlikely appearance on The Erin Simpson Show more than 10 years ago.

"It's been over a decade since we stepped awkwardly onto the stage of a children's television show, not quite knowing what it would mean for our futures. Almost 11 years as a band of best friends, we eagerly anticipate the release of our new album," offered Henley-Minchington.

"Since Modern Adoxography we have shared the stage with some of the world's biggest and most notorious metal bands and now as we look forward to uncertain times as a global community we are happy to release an album that ultimately deals with some of the traumas and uncontrollable issues we face," he continued, noting, "Our city of Christchurch has experienced natural disasters, we have lost best friends, we have been brought to our knees by a terrorist attack, one of the only constants has been this band. We really feel we convey that in this record."

The Nightmare Withdrawals album art and track listing can also be found beneath the video player.

Blindfolded and Led to the Woods, "The Inevitable Fate of the Universe" Lyrics

I stood at the centre of all creation

The elephant had left the room

I can’t be the same thing to them

And the same thing to you Abide by the rules of the atrium For me the apple tree does lean down low

Yet I smell the foul fruit of your endeavours Like a love affair

Between a civilian

And an army deserter

We were doomed Give birth to humble renewal For empty heads

Control talking tongues

The fate of the feather and the fate of the brick

Equally weightless

Blindfolded and Led to the Woods, "The Inevitable Fate of the Universe"

Blindfolded and Led to the Woods, Nightmare Withdrawals Album Art + Track Listing

Blindfolded and Led to the Woods

01. "The Inevitable Fate Of The Universe"

02. "Black Air"

03. "…And You Will Try To Speak"

04. "The White Of The Eyes"

05. "Atop The Wings Of A Magpie (featuring Karl Sanders of Nile)"

06. "Lucid Visitations (featuring Callum Gay of Spook The Horses)"

07. "Nightmare Withdrawals"

08. "The Obscured Witness"

09. "Rorschach And Delirium"

10. "Sic Mundus Creatus Est"