Death Metal Song With Wild Boars on Vocals Is Piggishly Brutal

Have you ever heard a death metal song with wild boars as the vocalists?

Self-isolation and social distancing are driving many musicians to be more creative than usual, especially when one can't collaborate with other players. Enter Valentin the Mad, the rocker and metal fan who recorded "Boar Metal," which is literally a "brutal death metal song with wild pigs on vocals."

That's the word from its creator, a guitarist and producer who lives in Haifa, Israel. The streets there host their fair share of the animals, and Valentin decided to use that to his advantage after listening to music and serendipitously noticing the local boars' tonal similarities to death metal vocalists.

"As far as I remember wild hogs were always present in the city, but in recent years there has been a massive increase," Valentin explains on YouTube. "In some neighborhoods seeing them became a daily occurrence." (Just check out some behind-the-scenes photos from the music video shoot.)

He continues, "I borrowed my friend's B tuned guitar and in the following weeks I was walking around town late evenings and nights with my camera and a handheld recorder, sampling and filming the local pigs. So yes, all the vocals you hear in the song are autotuned street hogs from my city."

Talk about an oinker of a death metal song! Who knew that boars could be such handy vocalists when it comes to the extreme subgenre?

Watch the video below, and be sure to check out Valentin's other tracks.

Valentin the Mad, "Boar Metal"