Body Count have released a video for the song "All Love Is Lost," a track featured on their most recent album Bloodlust.

The clip, directed by Jay Rodriguez, addresses the discovery of an unfaithful relationship and the jealousy, rage and violence that ensues. Law And Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Kelly Giddish plays the vengeful woman in the clip.

"All Love Is Lost" features the song's co-writer Max Cavalera (Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy, ex-Sepultura) playing with the band, but the standout shots are all Giddish. When she discovers her lover is cheating on her, she covers his head with a plastic bag, wraps his body in a blanket, secures it with electrical tape and drags the corpse out of the hallway, down the stairs and into the back of her car.

As she drives the body to its dumping spot, she screams the lyrics of "All Love Is Lost." But she's not done yet. Just what's she going to do with that can of spray paint and will the Special Victims Unit catch her before it's too late?

“I think everyone can relate to this song," frontman Ice-T said in a release. "Co-written by Max Cavalera. Starring Kelli Giddish from SVU. The favorite song from Bloodlust on SiriusXM Liquid Metal. So we had to do a video.”

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