Body Count, Trivium, Bad Wolves Members Partaking in ‘We Can Do Better’ Live Stream

The topic of human rights has been in the spotlight of late and a number of rock and metal acts, labels, producers and managers will all be taking part in an open forum live stream titled "We Can Do Better: Words From the Underground" next weekend.

Fit for an Autopsy guitarist-producer Will Putney will host the live streaming event on Sunday, June 14, with Body Count's Ice-T, Trivium's Matt Heafy, Bad Wolves' Doc Coyle, Every Time I Die's Keith Buckley, Converge's Kurt Ballou, Senses Fail's Buddy Nielsen and many more set to take part.

The event is expected to address a wide array of topics while also checking in with the artists involved. In addition, there will be Q&As and giveaways. A minimum $10 charitable donation to the ACLU will automatically enter the person donating into the giveaway raffle, with winners being chosen randomly.

The raffle will include band rarities, handmade items, test presses, 1 of 1 collectibles, music gear, merch, vinyl and more, with the items being raffled to be announced shortly. The top three donations will also have first pick of the giveaways. You can watch the live stream, start at 12N ET / 9AM PT on Sunday, June 14 right here.

Other artists are still invited to participate by reaching out via email to info@graphicnature.com. A list of participants so far can be viewed below.

Ice-T (Body Count)

Keith Buckley (Every Time I Die)

Bryan Garris (Knocked Loose)

Matt Heafy (Trivium)

Kurt Ballou (Converge/God City)

Andrew Marsh (Thy Art Is Murder)

Tom Williams (Stray From The Path)

Scott Vogel (Terror)

Todd Jones (Nails)

Buddy Nielsen (Senses Fail)

Alan Day and Dan O'Connor (Four Year Strong)

Josh Smith (Northlane)

Doc Coyle (Bad Wolves/God Forbid)

Anthony Martini (E-Town Concrete/Commission)

Patrick Sheridan (Fit For An Autopsy)

Brendan Garrone (Incendiary)

James Pligge (Harms Way)

Brendan Murphy (Counterparts/END)

Ethan Harrison (Great American Ghost)

Mark Lewis (Producer)

Anthony DiDio (Vein)

Monte Conner (Nuclear Blast)

Justin Louden (Closed Casket Activities)

Carl Severson (Ferret/Good Fight Music)

Equal Vision Records

Pure Noise Records

Nuclear Blast

Relapse Records

Closed Casket Activities

Good Fight Entertainment

Ferret Records

Liquid Metal

Metal Injection

Evil Greed

+ More TBA

Graphic Nature Presents