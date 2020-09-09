Bones UK Complete Pandemic Postponed U.S. Late Night TV Debut

Bones UK enjoyed a breakout year in 2019 that carried over to 2020 with some momentum due to their Grammy nomination. That brought the duo of Rosie Bones and Carmen Vandenberg overseas to make their U.S. late night TV debut back in March, but the pandemic squashed their plans at the last minute. Now, after just shy of six months of when they were scheduled to appear on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the band finally got their TV shot with a performance of "Pretty Waste."

The duo had actually flown to the U.S. and were in the studio ready to perform on March 12 when much of the entertainment world went on shutdown. Bones U.K. actually filmed a performance in the studio, but Meyers' Late Night show was shut down that evening due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The pair actually documented their journey in an Instagram post that can be seen below.

As Meyers explains at the top of the video above, the band had made the journey to perform on the show and went ahead and filmed a performance even though the show was to be canceled that night. Now that performance is finally being seen giving the group their official late night debut.

The group received their Grammy nomination in the Best Rock Performance category for "Pretty Waste," the song they performed for Meyers that evening. The track is featured on Bones UK's self-titled debut album.

Bones UK on Late Night With Seth Meyers