Gary Clark Jr. Beats Rival Sons, Bones UK for 2020 Best Rock Performance Grammy

Gary Clark Jr. just won the Best Rock Performance Grammy Award for "This Land," taking the victory in a competitive field mixed with both rock and alternative acts.

The Best Rock Performance category was quite diverse with female duo Bones UK, bluesy rockers Gary Clark Jr. and Brittany Howard, the alt-leaning Karen O and producing superstar Danger Mouse and veteran rock outfit Rival Sons all putting their best foot forward over the past year.

While Bones UK made a solid impact this year and Rival Sons seemed to finally be getting their due, "This Land" was a more socially conscious leaning song from the album of the same name, earning the critically hailed musician the Grammy win.

Congrats to Gary Clark Jr. on his victory, and stay tuned to Loudwire for coverage of the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards throughout the afternoon and evening.

2020 Best Rock Performance Grammy Nominees

Bones UK, "Pretty Waste"

Gary Clark Jr., "This Land"

Brittany Howard, "History Repeats"

Karen O & Danger Mouse, "Woman"

Rival Sons, "Too Bad"

Watch Clark's acceptance speech below and backstage thank you's below: