Smashing Pumpkins Book Stacked Summer 2023 Tour With Stone Temple Pilots, Interpol + Rival Sons

Smashing Pumpkins have gathered quite the lineup for their "The World Is a Vampire" tour this summer and it's time for us all to take a bite. The band will be hitting the road for 26 dates across North America, with special guests Interpol, Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons providing support on select dates.

In addition, Billy Corgan's love of wrestling will also be on display as sone of the world's biggest champions from the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) will be competing in most cities on the touring run.

"The World Is a Vampire" tour already sold out a 30K capacity show in Mexico City and will be hitting Australia this spring before the summer is reserved for North America.

"I grew up in a world where I needed to know bands like Siouxsie and the Banshees and The Cure existed, it meant there was a place for people like me to hang out and belong. That's what 'The World Is A Vampire' is about," says Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan. "Bringing back that sense of community. If you don't fit in, you belong here. It's about having a shared experience and respecting others, but ultimately having fun. A true alternative festival, where all the self-proclaimed weirdos and outsiders of the world can get together and have a party.”

The artist pre-sale for the tour starts today (March 28) at 12PM local time through this Thursday (March 30) at 10PM local time. The general public on-sale then follows this Friday (March 31) at 10AM local time. Head here for all your ticketing info.

The touring news coincides with the release of another new song. "Spellbinding" received its radio debut this morning on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show. It comes from the third part of the band's ATUM album series, which is due on May 5. Act 3 features a special edition box set with 33 album tracks plus 10 additional unreleased songs. You can get your pre-order in for the album or the box set at this location.

Smashing Pumpkins, "Spellbinding"

And, in other Billy Corgan news, the musician is now hosting his podcast series Thirty-Three With William Patrick Corgan. The series delves deeper into the band's history and is available through iHeartPodcasts at this location.

Smashing Pumpkins "The World Is a Vampire" Summer 2023 North American Tour

July 28 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

July 30 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

Aug. 01 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre *

Aug. 03 - Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

Aug. 05 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre *

Aug. 06 - Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

Aug. 07 - Wheatland, Calif. @Toyota Amphitheatre *

Aug. 09 - Irvine, Calif. @FivePoint Amphitheatre *

Aug. 10 - Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

Aug. 11 - Highland, Calif. @ Yaamava’ Resort & Casino **

Aug. 13 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater ^

Aug. 15 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavillion^

Aug. 16 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP ^

Aug. 17 - Huntsville, Ala. @ The Orion Amphitheater ^

Aug. 19 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ^

Aug. 20 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

Aug. 22 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion ^

Aug. 24 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^

Aug. 25 - Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^

Aug. 30 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^

Aug. 31 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live^

Sept. 02 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage ^

Sept. 03 - Ottawa, Ontario @ anadian Tire Centre ^

Sept. 06 - Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^^

Sept. 08 - Franklin, Tenn. @ FirstBank Amphitheater ^

Sept. 09 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center ^

^ w/ Interpol & Rival Sons

* w/ Stone Temple Pilots & Rival Sons

**w/ Stone Temple Pilots

^^ w/ Interpol

