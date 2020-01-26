Ozzy Osbourne, Tool, BMTH Walk 2020 Grammy Red Carpet

How you sound plays a big role in getting to the Grammys, but once there, for those lining the red carpet it's often about how you look. Several of the nominees have turned up for the 2020 Grammy ceremony and you can check out their style below.

Best Metal Performance nominees Death Angel were mostly smiles, dressed to the nines as they prepared to head into the ceremony. Also on hand were the female rock duo Bones UK, with Rosie Bones and Carmen Vandenberg sporting some fashionable yet stylish jumpsuits.

Fellow Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Album nominees Rival Sons had their sartorial style popping, with the members a mix of traditional black tuxedos as well as flashy white and red stars and bright blue suits. In addition, the band's own Scott Holiday took some time to pose with a floral Grammy backdrop.

Best Rock Album nominees Bring Me the Horizon turned up in more dress casual wear, with most of the members dressed in various black jackets for the overcast and cooler Grammy L.A. day. Best Metal Performance nominees Candlemass also dressed for warmth and style.

Tool's Danny Carey and Justin Chancellor showed up suited and flashing some horns for the camera, as did fellow Best Metal Performance nominees Killswitch Engage. I Prevail also suited up for the big occasion, while red carpet vets Cage the Elephant went a little wilder with their look.

Meanwhile, the "Prince of Darkness," Ozzy Osbourne, looked quite dapper escorting his daughter Kelly Osbourne down the red carpet. And yes, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler definitely knows how to make an entrance.

See all of the Grammy fashion in the gallery below and we'll continue to update as more photos come in.