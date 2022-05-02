A 53-year-old man was found dead at the site of Bonfest in Scotland last Saturday (April 30). Bonfest is the annual rock music festival held in honor of the late AC/DC singer Bon Scott.

The festival takes place in Kirriemuir in Angus, Scotland, the town where Scott spent his early years before later landing in Australia, where we would join up with AC/DC.

Although the unnamed man's death was "sudden," authorities don't suspect foul play, according to Scotland's The Daily Record. Still, Bonfest festival organizers acknowledged his death in a statement that offered condolences to his loved ones.

"The Bonfest Committee is greatly saddened to announce that a man in his fifties, a U.K. resident, sadly died … while attending Bonfest," it said.

"The next of kin have been informed and there are no suspicious circumstances," it added. "Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this sad time."

A Scottish police spokesperson remarked, "Around 1:10PM on Saturday … officers attended a report of the death of a 53-year-old man at the Bonfest Festival Site near Kirriemuir."

They continued, "The death is not being treated as suspicious and, as with all sudden deaths, a report will be sent to the [public prosecutor]."

Bon Scott died at 33 in 1980, months after AC/DC issued the landmark Highway to Hell with the singer. Brian Johnson, who's still in the rock band today, replaced him for that year's influential Back in Black.

Bonfest missed the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Blabbermouth, but it returned for the 2022 edition that began last Friday (April 29) and ended on Sunday (May 1).

