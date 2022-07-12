If boy bands were heavy they might sound like Beartooth's new song, "Riptide." The band's song was inspired by the Backstreet Boys, Ariana Grande, One Direction and BTS. Watch Beartooth's music video for their new song "Riptide"down below.

The song is a lot different from Beartooth's last album Below, which, although lead singer Caleb Shomo loves the record and told NME "it was important for my life and career," he also describes it as "absolutely the most depressing and sad piece of work I've ever done." The frontman says that he "wanted to do something to get [him] out of that headspace. [He] wanted to make something really fun, that makes you happy and isn't really fucking sad."

NME reports that "Shomo went back and revisited a lot of the music that he loved growing up including One Direction, N*SYNC and Backstreet Boys." The musician also listed to Ariana Grande and BTS to capture their "big pop vibes."

"Riptide" was created to "catch people off guard" and show people there's another side to him "other than just being fucking miserable and sad all the time," Shomo says. Although he was nervous to release music with such a different sound "If I wasn't nervous, though, then I'd know this isn't the right song for us to release. It's really important for where Beartooth is heading."

Shomo explains that their new music is a lot different because, "It's me realizing there are a lot of things I could do to help me feel better and feel happier that I just haven't been doing. I'm still letting that negativity out, but I'm now really working on being happier rather than just coasting along or letting my emotions run rampant."

"I basically made Bearthtooth's version of a dance song," Shomo says. You can listen to the song here and watch the music video for "Riptide" below.

"Riptide" by Beartooth Lyrics

Riptide, it's a riptide

Riptide, it's a riptide Finally frozen

No more emotion

Started escaping now everything's numb

Dove in the deep end

Stuck and I can't swim

So out of breath I know I don't have long Yeah this is way too much, just give me the rush

Yeah this is way too much, just give me the rush I'm done explaining my pain

This is way too much

I wanna feel euphoria

Give me the rush

Cause it's the last time that I romanticize

The riptide that's trying to drown me

Full of excuses for way too long

Don't wanna sing another hopeless song

Cause it's the last time that I romanticize

The riptide

It's a riptide Riptide, it's a riptide

Riptide, it's a riptide I'm so ashamed of

My vicious problems

Keeping the worst of me all to myself

It's overwhelming

Not ever telling

The ones I love that I gotta find help Yeah this is way too much, just give me the rush

Yeah this is way too much I'm done explaining my pain

This is way too much

I wanna feel euphoria

Give me the rush

Cause it's the last time that I romanticize

The riptide that's trying to drown me

Full of excuses for way too long

Don't wanna sing another hopeless song

Cause it's the last time that I romanticize

The riptide

It's a riptide Don't wanna die

I guess I gotta let it go

Don't wanna die

I guess I gotta let it go I'm done explaining my pain

This is way too much

I wanna feel euphoria

Give me the rush

Cause it's the last time that I romanticize

The riptide, yeah

I'm done explaining my pain

This is way too much

I wanna feel euphoria

Give me the rush

Cause it's the last time that I romanticize

The riptide that's trying to drown me

Full of excuses for way too long

Don't wanna sing another hopeless song

Cause it's the last time that I romanticize

The riptide

It's a riptide Riptide, it's a riptide

Riptide, it's a riptide

Lyrics via AZLyrics

"Riptide", Beartooth