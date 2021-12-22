The Matrix franchise has rebooted with The Matrix Resurrections being the latest installment, and while some things in the film may seem familiar, there's some fresh twists being added. One of those twists comes at the end of the film with Brass Against getting the feature with their cover of Rage Against the Machine's "Wake Up."

The politically-charged song proved to be the perfect track to close the original film, with Keanu Reeves' Neo placing a phone call to let those overseeing his actions know his plan to expose their actions as he hangs up the phone and flies away leading into the movie's end credits.

Without giving away how the new film ends, "Wake Up" once again plays a role in bringing the action to a close, but this time it's the female-led Brass Against doing the music queue honors with their cover of "Wake Up" that leads to the end credits.

Brass Against have gained notoriety in recent years for their horn-filled covers of popular heavy hard rock and metal songs, though earlier this year they gained another kind of notoriety when singer Sophia Urista raised eyebrows for publicly urinating on a willing fan during a festival appearance.

Brass Against, with Urista handling the vocal, delivered a stirring version of the song when initially covering it back in 2018, and the band tweeted about their inclusion in the film's pivotal moment and end credits as seen below.

"Wake Up" initially appeared on Rage Against the Machine's 1992 self-titled debut album. It then received renewed interest when picked up for the iconic ending to the original 1999 Matrix film and also appeared on the soundtrack for the movie. While the Brass Against cover does appear in the new film, it was not listed among the tracks on The Matrix Resurrections soundtrack. Revisit the Brass Against cover video below.

Brass Against, "Wake Up" (Rage Against the Machine Cover)