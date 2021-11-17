Brass Against singer Sophia Urista has issued another apology following her controversial actions onstage at the Welcome to Rockville festival over the weekend, where she urinated on a willing fan's face during the band's set.

"Hey everyone. I want to speak to my performance at Rockville metal festival in Daytona," Urista began in a statement published on social media.

"I have always pushed the limits in music and onstage," she continued, "That night, I pushed the limits too far. I love my family, the band, and the fans more than anything and I know that some were hurt or offended by what I did. I apologize and want them to know that I didn't mean to hurt them. I am not a shock artist. I always want to put the music first. I'm grateful for all of your continued love and support."

The Nov. 11 moment went viral the following day as footage of Urista's act circulated online and Brass Against, a rock collective that plays big band style adaptations of songs by Rage Against the Machine, Tool, System of a Down, Soundgarden and more, immediately apologized for the indecent incident.

"Sophia got carried away," the band said in a social media statement over the weekend, "That's not something the rest of us expected, and it's not something you'll see again at our shows." They later stated, "We're still processing... this was profoundly unexpected."

The Daytona Beach Police have since launched an investigation into the incident and Florida statute 800.03 states it is unlawful for someone to "expose his or her sexual organs in public or on the private premises of another, or so near thereto as to be seen from such private premises, in a vulgar or indecent manner." This crime is punishable by up to a year in jail or a $1,000 fine.

Brass Against will be opening for Tool on a European tour next year. View upcoming dates here.