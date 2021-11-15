The Daytona Beach Police Department is looking into the singer of band Brass Against urinating on a willing fan last week at the Welcome To Rockville concert.

There is plenty of NSFW evidence out there of frontwoman Sophia Urista relieving herself all on a volunteer's face last Thursday (Nov. 11) at the festival. The singer had been complaining onstage that "she had to pee... but couldn't (find time to go) to the bathroom." She later invited a fan onstage and graphically let loose on his face... in his eyes and open mouth. It's hard to believe this wasn't a set-up, as the fan was wearing a go-pro and was visibly pumped (and soaked) at the end of it all.

What we know today is authorities have launched an investigation into the matter based on a complaint.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports a Daytona Beach Police spokesman said that police got a message on the department’s Facebook account about the incident. An officer then told the person to file a report, which she did. He also explained that the department’s criminal investigations division will look into what happened.

You've got to think that Daytona Beach, a spring break mainstay, must have laws for public urination, and they do. But they are not as serious as the laws for indecent exposure, which is what the police may be using as a baseline for this matter.

Florida statute 800.03 makes it unlawful to for someone to “expose his or her sexual organs in public or on the private premises of another, or so near thereto as to be seen from such private premises, in a vulgar or indecent manner.”

The crime of indecent exposure is punishable by up to a year in jail or a $1,000 fine.

This certainly isn't comparing apples to apples (or pee-2-pee) but the courts in Florida have also found that the act of urinating in and on a public parking lot did not, as a matter of law, constitute a violation of indecent exposure statute. Whizzing onstage in front of tens of thousands of concert fans isn't exactly taking a leak light-beer-drunk in a public parking garage, however.

It remains to be seen whether the law will target Urista, the band, the promoters, or all three. The band, Brass Against attempted to distance themselves from the act and their vocalist in a statement on twitter, saying that "Sophia, got carried away," and "it's not something you'll see again at our shows."

It seems like things had been going great for Brass Against, a band who creates horn-heavy versions of songs from Tool, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, Black Sabbath and many others. Tom Morello had even given the group his seal of approval. They recently announced they'd be opening for Tool in Europe next year.

Whether this affects their future plans remains to be seen.

