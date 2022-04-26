Tool Place ‘No Pee Zone’ Sign Onstage for Opening Act Brass Against After Last Year’s Viral Incident

On the first night of their European tour in Copenhagen, Denmark, Tool placed a "no pee zone" sign onstage, directed at their opening act Brass Against.

The move literally and figuratively took the piss out of the support band, who last year sparked quite a lot of controversy after singer Sophia Urista urinated on a willing fan's face onstage at the Welcome to Rockville festival, mid-performance.

Urista issued a personal apology after the incident and acknowledged that, despite her penchant for pushing the limit, she had pushed it too far that day while also clarifying that she is not a shock artist.

Still, it may have come as a bit of a shock that Tool decided to have a little fun at the expense of Brass Against , a rock collective that performs brass covers of popular rock and metal artists, notably Tool and Rage Against the Machine, among others. Or maybe it wasn't that shocking at all — this is the same band whose singer (Maynard James Keenan) sneakily swapped Danny Carey's drum mallet for a dildo sex toy during a show on Tool's North American tour earlier this year.

The band seems to have taken the ribbing in stride, evidenced by Urista's upload of the sign that was taped to the floor and reads, "NO PEE ZONE. No Urine Is To Be Deposited, Placed, Distributed, Sprinkled, Poured and/or Spread In This Immediate Area."

View the sign below and keep scrolling to see the setlists for both Tool and Brass Against on the opening night of the European trek.

Brass Against Setlist — April 23, 2022 in Copenhagen, Denmark (via setlist.fm)

01. "Cochise" (Audioslave cover)

02. "Bulls on Parade" (Rage Against the Machine cover)

03. "Stinkfist" (Tool cover)

04. "Umbra"

05. "Guerrilla Radio" (Rage Against the Machine cover)

06. "Forty Six & 2" (Tool cover)

07. "Killing in the Name" (Rage Against the Machine cover)

Tool Setlist — April 23, 2022 in Copenhagen, Denmark (via setlist.fm)

01. "Fear Inoculum"

02. "Opiate"

03. "The Pot"

04. "Pushit"

05. "Pneuma"

06. "The Grudge"

07. "Right in Two"

08. "Descending"

09. "Hooker With a Penis"

Encore:

10. "Chocolate Chip Trip"

11. "Culling Voices"

12. "Invincible"

