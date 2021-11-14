Brass Against Release Statement on Frontwoman Peeing on Willing Fan Onstage at Welcome to Rockville

UPDATE: Brass Against have released a statement on the peeing incident that occurred during their Welcome To Rockville performance. They say it's "not something you'll see again at our shows."

Brass Against stole the show yesterday (Nov. 12) at Welcome to Rockville when frontwoman Sophia Urista peed on a willing fan while performing onstage. As she sang Rage Against the Machine’s “Wake Up,” Urista unleashed a powerful stream as the fan lay face-up on the festival stage.

In case you’re unfamiliar with Brass Against, the rock collective creates brass versions of songs from Tool, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, Black Sabbath and many others. Tom Morello has even given the group his seal of approval.

Anyway, a fan in attendance got golden showered for reasons that remain unclear. He appeared to have a GoPro on his head at first, but it fell off as he began to lay on the ground. The dude seemed to enjoy himself though, with the crowd going absolutely nuts as Urista let loose on the guy. The band continued playing throughout the bridge of “Wake Up” like everything was normal, while Urista repeated Zack de la Rocha’s haunting “I think I heard a shot” lyric.

Once the stream ceased, the pee-drinking gentleman celebrated like his first child had just been born. He rattled off some Tiger Woods arm pumps and followed it up by spraying pee from his mouth like Triple H entering the ring at Wrestlemania.

If you actually want to watch the footage, click here or here.

Brass Against said on Twitter that the stunt was unexpected, even apologizing to those who were offended:

Perhaps Brass Against will take the crowd-pleasing stunt on the road with them while opening for Tool in Europe next year. Maybe bring a poncho if you’re sitting in the first five rows.