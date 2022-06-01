Three Tool Members Join Brass Against Onstage for ‘Stinkfist’ Cover

Three members of Tool joined the burgeoning brass band Brass Against onstage to perform a collaborative cover version of Tool's "Stinkfist" at the two groups' show together in Budapest, Hungary, last week.

Brass Against, a literal brass instrument-based protest band, supported the Maynard James Keenan-led art-metal act for the final concerts of Tool's recently completed spring 2022 European tour. The extensive trek culminated in the Budapest gig on May 24. And perhaps it was the finality of the closing show that moved Tool's trio of instrumentalists — guitarist Adam Jones, bassist Justin Chancellor and drummer Danny Carey — to musically accompany Brass Against onstage for the "Stinkfist" rendition.

See a video of the performance near the bottom of this post.

"Stinkfist w/ Adam, Justin and Danny in Budapest," Brass Against said of the clip, which captures around 30 seconds of the cover, when they shared it on Twitter on Tuesday (May 31).

Brass Against gained notoriety last year when their lead singer, Sophia Urista, urinated on a willing fan's face mid-performance onstage at Florida's Welcome to Rockville fest that November. Tool subsequently poked fun at their recent tourmates by placing a "No Pee Zone" sign onstage for them in April.

Amid the tour, Tool themselves played several of their older songs for the first time in ages. In 2019, Tool released Fear Inoculum, their first studio album in 13 years.

Brass Against's latest release is their 2020 third album, III. They are continuing on with their own gigs in Europe after the Tool tour — see those dates here.

Brass Against, "Stinkfist" (Tool Cover, Live With Tool Members) - May 24, 2022