The Five Absolute Best Covers of Tool Songs
Here are the five absolute best covers of Tool songs.
Across their five studio LPs and lone EP (not counting 1991’s 72826 demo), Tool have carved out a very distinctive and beloved slice of the alternative/progressive metal pie. Just about every piece of the puzzle – from vocalist Maynard James Keenan’s confrontational vibrato and guitarist Adam Jones’ cyclical patterns to the hypnotic rhythmic silkiness of drummer Danny Carey and bassist Justin Chancellor – is instantly recognizable and quite difficult to replicate.
That’s why artists who’re able to reproduce Tool’s work so closely while also putting their own spin on the material deserve our love (and yours).
READ MORE: 10 Signs You're a Fan of Tool
In particular, the five songs on this list – from five different groups – represent the absolute best examples of people doing justice to Tool’s one-of-a-kind catalog.
Sure, most are fairly faithful, but it’s precisely that attention to detail and accuracy (alongside some impressive innovations and characteristics) that allow them to stand head and shoulders above the myriad other versions of Tool classics.
That said, feel free to let us know if you think that we missed a top-tier adaptation!
The Five Absolute Best Covers of Tool Songs
DrumPlayer100, “Fear Inoculum”
YouTube channel DrumPlayer100 has a bunch of really impressive recreations of Tool tracks ( “Rosette Stoned,” “Eulogy,” “Descending” “Lateralus” etc.).
Their version of the title track to Tool’s 2019 LP takes the cake, though, for being jaw-droppingly exact in every way (including a nearly identical length and commendable vocals). From the pacing and textures to the mix itself, it’s clear that drummer Leo Barba, bassist Juan Lopez and guitarist Andrew De La Rosa rehearsed the hell out of it.
Although he’s less indistinguishable—and understandably so—even the uncredited singer comes shockingly close to mirroring Keenan’s phrasing and timbre.
Well done, boys!
Break of Reality, "Lateralus"
Given that American quartet Break of Reality bill themselves as “one of the world’s premiere alt-classical chamber ensembles,” you basically know what to expect from their treatment of “Lateralus.”
However, their cello rock rendition (filmed for 2012’s Covers LP) is still outstanding. It maintains the tempo, intensity and moodiness of the original, but affords them enough creative freedom to surprise you and stay true to their trademark tactics, too.
Co-founder Patrick Laird is particularly impressive for taking on Keenan’s melodies before dishing out a thrilling solo near the end. Of course, the rest of the group back him up exceptionally, with percussionist Ivan Trevino doing justice to Danny Carey’s wild syncopation.
Brass Against (feat. Sophia Urista), "The Pot"
An equally novel take on another Lateralus staple comes from Brass Against’s 2018 in-studio performance of “The Pot.”
As their name suggests, the ensemble is “a collective of artists who share in the goal of creating brass protest music that calls fans to action.”
Here, we get drums, electric guitar and a variety of horns (including saxophone, trumpet, trombone and sousaphone) adding funky fun to Tool’s hostile composition. Expectedly, the result is a mesmerizing cacophony of chamber rock that delightfully walks the line between authenticity and adventurousness.
Naturally, singer Sophia Urista (yes, that Sophia Urista) is just as effective fronting the performance with her own stylish antagonism as well. She definitely makes it her own, with a kickass scream at the end sealing the deal and shutting up any doubters.
Elephant Revival, "Schism"
Every Tool song requires respect when being adapted, but perhaps none more than their signature song, “Schism.”
Luckily, Elephant Revival’s self-proclaimed blend of “Celtic, Americana, folk and indie art rock” means that they live up to their intriguing name and the revere of their inspiration.
Recorded during their March 2023 reunion show at Mission Ballroom in Denver, the band’s marginally shorter variation of “Schism” begins with sorrowful strings. It’s mostly loyal to the original afterward, though, aside from the added use of strings, theremin, a variety of different percussive instruments and beautifully chilling female harmonies.
In a way, it’s like what would happen if Björk sang “Schism” with the help of a small orchestra, and it’s impossible not to be blown away by it.
Umphrey’s McGee, "Forty Six & 2"
Umphrey’s McGee are easily the biggest band on this list, having spent over 25 years as one of the most celebratedly eclectic and talented groups around. By melding progressive rock, jazz fusion, funk rock, bluegrass, folk, reggae and multiple other styles, they ensure that their work is consistently unpredictable and diverse.
Their live version of “Forty-Six & 2” (from 1996’s Ænima) certainly lives up to the hype. Taken from their 2014 show at Connecticut’s Gathering of the Vibes Music Festival, it sees Umphrey’s McGee sticking remarkably close to Tool’s blueprint structurally and texturally.
Drummer Kris Myers embodies Keenan’s deliveries and tone, too, so you might have to do a double take when watching to guarantee it’s not actually Tool playing.