Here are the five absolute best covers of Tool songs.

Across their five studio LPs and lone EP (not counting 1991’s 72826 demo), Tool have carved out a very distinctive and beloved slice of the alternative/progressive metal pie. Just about every piece of the puzzle – from vocalist Maynard James Keenan’s confrontational vibrato and guitarist Adam Jones’ cyclical patterns to the hypnotic rhythmic silkiness of drummer Danny Carey and bassist Justin Chancellor – is instantly recognizable and quite difficult to replicate.

That’s why artists who’re able to reproduce Tool’s work so closely while also putting their own spin on the material deserve our love (and yours).

READ MORE: 10 Signs You're a Fan of Tool

In particular, the five songs on this list – from five different groups – represent the absolute best examples of people doing justice to Tool’s one-of-a-kind catalog.

Sure, most are fairly faithful, but it’s precisely that attention to detail and accuracy (alongside some impressive innovations and characteristics) that allow them to stand head and shoulders above the myriad other versions of Tool classics.

That said, feel free to let us know if you think that we missed a top-tier adaptation!