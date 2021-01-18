A huge congratulations to Breaking Benjamin, whose 2004 single "Blow Me Away," which was part of the Halo 2 video game soundtrack, has officially been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The band, who formed in 1999 in Pennsylvania and last released their sixth album, Ember, in 2018, are no strangers to this incredible achievement. This latest feat brings Breaking Benjamin's platinum tally to eight, comprised of a mix of album and single certifications for excess of one million unit equivalents.

By the time "Blow Me Away" was released in late 2004 on the popular video game sequel's soundtrack, Breaking Benjamin had already received a gold certification for their We Are Not Alone album, which was released on June 29 earlier that same year. That track was also expressly written for inclusion on the soundtrack, which also featured a trio of songs from Incubus and another by Hoobastank.

Breaking Benjamin, "Blow Me Away"

View a complete listing of Breaking Benjamin's stateside platinum certifications through the years, via RIAA.

Breaking Benjamin — All RIAA-Certified Platinum Releases

June 13, 2005: We Are Not Alone album — 1x Platinum

May 21, 2009: Phobia album — 1x Platinum

Sept. 15, 2015: "So Cold" single — 1x Platinum

Nov. 24, 2015: "Breath" single — 1x Platinum

July 11, 2016: Dear Agony album — 1x Platinum

June 20, 2017: "I Will Not Bow" single — 2x Platinum

Sept. 5, 2019: "The Diary of Jane" single — 3x Platinum

Jan. 14, 2021: "Blow Me Away" single — 1x Platinum

Things have been relatively quiet on the Breaking Benjamin front, but there's rumblings elsewhere regarding recent activity. Guitarist Jasen Rauch has taken part in the reunion of Love & Death, the band which also counts Korn's Brian 'Head' Welch as a primary member.

"Down," their first new song in seven years, was released in late 2020 when the group also revealed their next album, Perfectly Preserved, will be released on Feb. 12.