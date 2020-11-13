Korn + Breaking Benjamin Members Announce Love & Death Reunion, Release First Song in Seven Years

Love & Death, the project from Korn guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch and Breaking Benjamin guitarist Jasen Rauch, has been revived. The band spoke exclusively to Loudwire to announce their new album, Perfectly Preserved, along with a special livestream show that will air in January.

Along with longtime Love & Death guitarist JR Bareis, Phinehas drummer Isaiah Perez will round up this incarnation of the band’s lineup. Perfectly Preserved will be Love & Death’s first album in eight years, following their 2013 debut, Between Here & Lost.

“COVID brought a lot of turmoil, but it brought a lot of time, so we jumped in and finished what we needed to finish,” Welch explains. “I feel like Love & Death — the narrative was it’s my solo deal. This project… it’s not a Head solo band, it’s a project that’s turned into something really great on this new record and I think people are really gonna feel that.”

“It’s very difficult to look at the glass half-full [right now],” Rauch adds. “People have lost businesses, people have lost loved ones to this disease. I think the natural response is this angsty, rebellious nature. We can all consider ourselves divided right now, but the fact that we’ve all had to take a step back and make some sacrifices — we’re unified in that. The oxymoron here is that there’s unity in the fact that we’re all struggling in this together. That’s something we can all connect with and something we definitely wanted to pull from.”

Welch continues, “My message with my solo music — and even with Korn — the message has been, ‘You’re not alone. You’re not in this alone.’”

Watch our full interview with Head and Rauch below.

Korn + Breaking Benjamin Members Have a Big Announcement!

Love & Death have just released the new single “Down,” which you can listen to below. Perfectly Preserved will also feature guest appearances from Lacey Sturm, Breaking Benjamin’s Keith Wallen and Righteous Vendetta’s Ryan Hayes.

Love & Death, "Down"

Perfectly Preserved will be released Feb. 12 via Earache Records. Click here to pre-order the record digitally (physical pre-orders start Nov. 27) and look out for Love & Death’s special livestream concert in January.

Love & Death. Perfectly Preserved Album Artwork + Track Listing

Earache Records

Infamy

Tragedy

Down

Let Me Love You (feat Lacey Sturm)

Death Of Us

Slow Fire

The Hunter (feat. Keith Wallen)

Lo Lamento

Affliction

White Flag (feat Ryan Hayes)