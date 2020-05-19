You can add Breaking Benjamin to the list of acts losing their summer tours to the coronavirus pandemic. The group just announced that their summer run with Bush, Theory of a Deadman, Saint Asonia and Cory Marks will not be happening and they've issued refund information as well.

Their statement on the matter reads as follows:

Our summer tour with Bush, Theory of a Deadman, Saint Asonia and Cory Marks will unfortunately no longer be taking place. If you purchased a ticket or VIP, you will be emailed directly with refund options including a full refund, or you can request a 150% credit at Live Nation venues. They will donate the number of tickets you originally purchased to healthcare workers on the front lines. For more details, visit LiveNation.com/refund. Thank you for understanding, and keep an eye out for tour updates in 2021. We will be back as soon as it's safe to do so! - Breaking Benjamin

The five-act bill had shown great promise to be one of the summer months hottest draws. Breaking Benjamin earlier this year release Aurora, a compilation of reworked versions of some of their biggest hits with an impressive guest collaborator list that included Lacey Sturm, Saint Asonia's Adam Gontier, Cold's Scooter Ward, Underoath's Spencer Chamberlain and Red's Michael Barnes.

With the summer run canceled, that leaves no current dates on Breaking Benjamin's tour itinerary, but as stated, they expect to return in 2021 and you can keep up with their touring here.