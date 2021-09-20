Fans who caught Breaking Benjamin over the weekend (Sept 18) in Scranton, Pennsylvania were treated to a double dose of surprises at once as the band welcomed ex-bassist Mark Klepaski onstage to perform "Firefily," which was, in turn, sung by current bassist, Aaron Bruch.

Klepaski originally joined the Pennsylvania-based rockers in 2002 as the replacement for the briefly tenured Jonathan "Bug" Price, and was featured on all of the band's albums stretching from their 2002 debut, Saturate, through 2009's Dear Agony before being terminated in 2011 over an internal legal dispute.

Now, however, everything seems familiar between leader Ben Burnley and his erstwhile bandmate as the frontman addressed the crowd, "I want you guys to fill up your lungs and give a nice, nice, nice 'welcome home' warm welcome to a very special guest tonight. This is our friend for many, many years, Mark Klepaski. Mark played bass on Saturate, We Are Not Alone, Phobia and Dear Agony. We've known each other for so long. 20 years. I love you."

Teasing fans at the home state show at Pavilion at Montage Mountain, Burnley continued, "You guys wanna hear Mark play bass on one of our songs? You were there for this one when we recorded it. He actually is playing bass on this song on the record. And Aaron's going to sing it, so make some noise for Aaron. Aaron Bruch, everybody. We wanna hear you guys singing along. Are you ready?"

Watch the fan-shot video clip below.

Breaking Benjamin's brief September run with Papa Roach and Memphis May Fire comes to an end on Sept. 22. See the remaining stops here.

Breaking Benjamin, "Firefly" with Mark Klepaski on Bass + Aaron Bruch Singing — Sept. 18, 2021