Breaking Benjamin Kick off Fall 2026 Touring – See Setlist + Video

Breaking Benjamin have returned stateside to the road after a summer over in the U.K. and Europe and they kicked off what should be one of the fall's more impressive rock bills taking out Chevelle, Starset and Kami Kehoe during opening night in Camden, N.J. Wednesday (Sept. 2).

For ardent followers of the band, the group's opening night setlist might seem a little familiar. It hasn't varied from the band's radio festival performance in Detroit last month or from the overseas run this summer, but it is a finely-tuned, gritty set that mixes classics such as "Polyamorous," "Breath," "So Cold" and show-closer "The Diary of Jane" with more recent releases such as 2024's "Awaken" and their recent 2026 chart-topping single "Something Wicked."

READ MORE: Breaking Benjamin Start New Chapter With 'Something Wicked'

The newer material also serves as a solid jump off into a long-anticipated Breaking Benjamin record that is reportedly en route and hopefully the debut of some new material later in their current run.

The Kid Stays in the Picture

Opening night on the tour once again saw frontman Ben Burnley making the show a family affair. During the performance of "Something Wicked," his son, whose nickname in Cheech, was introduced to the audience with Burnley confirming that Cheech's band can be heard performing a bit on the new song and that Cheech has been "tastefully" added to the music on the band's upcoming album.

Cheech had previously appeared on record through backing vocals on "Awaken" as well.

Toward the end of the night, Burnley offered a round of thank you's to the crowd and their supporting acts and invited a trio of young musicians onstage to bolster their live performance of the show closer "The Diary of Jane" as well.

What Did Breaking Benjamin Play. on Opening Night of Their Fall Tour?

Below, check out the setlist for opening night of Breaking Benjamin's Fall 2026 North American tour (per Setlist.fm) that took place at Camden, N.J.'s Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. We've also included fan shot footage from YouTube user Kevin Kelly below.

Breaking Benjamin 2026 Tour Kickoff (Sept. 2, 2026 - Camden, N.J.'s Freedom Mortgage Pavilion)

1. "I Will Not Bow"

2. "Until the End"

3. "Evil Angel"

4. "Crawl"

5. "Red Cold River"

6. "Blow Me Away"

7. "Follow"

8. "Angels Fall"

9. "You"

10. "So Cold"

11. "Polyamorous"

12. "Dear Agony"

13. "Something Wicked"

14. "Breath"

15. "Awaken"

16. "Failure"

17. "Dance With the Devil"

18. "The Diary of Jane"

Breaking Benjamin, "Something Wicked" in Camden, N.J. 2026

Breaking Benjamin, "The Diary of Jane" in Camden, N.J. 2026

Where Can I See Breaking Benjamin This Fall?

Breaking Benjamin's fall North American tour continues this week with performances tonight (Sept. 3) in Bridgeport, Ct., Saturday (Sept. 5) in Wantagh, N.Y. and Sunday (Sept. 6) in Holmdel, N.J.

The current tour leg is booked out through an Oct. 24 finale in Bristow, Va. And while the tour start and finish are both in the Eastern U.S., the tour will travel across the country to the West Coast and even dip into Canada with a Toronto date. Check out all the stops and get ticketing information through Breaking Benjamin's website.

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