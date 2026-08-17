VOTE: Better Breaking Benjamin Album – ‘Phobia’ vs. ‘Dear Agony’

This one may break some Breaking Benjamin fans! In this week's Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show, we're asking you to choose between two classic record from the Ben Burnley-led band and firmly vote for which you feel is their best album. Is it Phobia or Dear Agony?

Breaking Benjamin's evolution saw them reach new heights in 2006 with the release of their third studio album, Phobia. The album was one of their best reviewed efforts and included what many consider to be their signature song in "The Diary of Jane." The album peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart, has been certified platinum and also yielded the radio hits "Breath" and "Until the End."

Keeping that momentum going, Breaking Benjamin hit No. 4 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart with their 2009 album, Dear Agony. It gave us the big hit "I Will Not Bow" as well as "Give Me a Sign" and "Lights Out." The platinum seller was the last original studio album from the band's initial era before legal matters stalled their career for a few years until Burnley retained rights to the band name moving forward.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both albums on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked album will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

READ MORE: Breaking Benjamin Start New Chapter With 'Something Wicked'

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

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