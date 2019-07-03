Brendon Urie on Taylor Swift Feud: Scooter Braun a ‘F—ing A—hole’

Panic! at the Disco singer Brendon Urie has come out in support of pop star Taylor Swift in her public feud with music mogul Scooter Braun, going as far as labeling the media executive with a few choice words.

Earlier this week, Swift shared her "sad and grossed out" reaction to Braun's acquisition of her master recordings through his purchase of Big Machine Records, Swift's longtime label home. Speaking via Twitch stream Monday (July 1), Urie commented on the matter. Watch some of it down towards the bottom of this post.

"It just like broke my heart," the Panic! frontman said via his official channel on the live streaming video platform, as transcribed by Variety. "I read Taylor's statement and I was like, 'That sounds about right,' you know. Toxic dudes doing toxic bullshit in this toxic industry … He doesn't sound like a very good person. It's a shit show to learn how awful people can be just for a profit, just for a monetary gain and maybe some clout."

Urie added that Braun is a "fucking asshole" and said the entrepreneur's "toxic masculinity" was behind the deal. Braun, who is the founder of entertainment and media company SB Projects, currently manages big-name artists such as Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Carly Rae Jepsen and, previously, Kanye West.

In her original Tumblr post from Sunday, Swift briefly outlined how Braun obtained her back catalog through negotiations with Scott Borchetta, the head of Big Machine Records. As of June 30, Braun's Ithaca Holdings owns Big Machine and its masters — Borchetta remains CEO of the label as part of the deal. The entertainer framed Braun's tactics in the context of the "manipulative bullying I've received at his hands for years."

"This is my worst case scenario," Swift wrote. "When I left my masters in Scott's hands, I made peace with the fact that eventually he would sell them. Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter … He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn’t want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever."

Other artists reportedly joining Urie in siding with Swift include Halsey, Camila Cabello and Katy Perry. On Sunday, Justin Bieber apologized for what Swift called his and Braun's past bullying of her on social media.