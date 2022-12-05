Bret Michaels Announces ‘Parti-Gras’ 2023 Tour With Night Ranger + Jefferson Starship

Bret Michaels knows how to bring the party and next summer the Poison frontman will take music fans back in time by hitting the road with rock legends Night Ranger and Jefferson Starship.

Dubbed the "Parti-Gras" tour, the trek will also feature guest turns by former Journey vocalist Steve Augeri, Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath and a still-to-be revealed "nightly surprise" that is guaranteed to rock your world.

Michaels returned to Poison in 2022 as part of the massive Stadium Tour featuring Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Joan Jett, but this time out he's rocking solo within what promises to be a festival-like atmosphere.

Michaels states, “I created Parti-Gras as a sincere and grateful thank you to the fans, friends, and family who have rocked with me over the years. I promise to deliver positive energy, live, raw, real music, and all the bands will deliver sing-a-long hit after hit songs. Your voice will be hoarse after an epic, big, fun stage show.“

“After seeing Bret bring the party in every market of The Stadium Tour, this past year, we are looking forward to more of his ‘nothing, but a good vibe, high-energy performing’ on The Parti-Gras Tour next summer,” added Rick Franks from Global Touring Live Nation who are backing the run.

The 12-date trek gets underway July 13 in Clarkston, Michigan, sticking primarily to the Eastern and Midwestern U.S. before wrapping on Aug. 6 in Charlotte, N.C. All the cities, dates and venues for the run are listed below.

Pre-sale ticketing will start tomorrow (Dec. 6) at 10AM local time via Live Nation, with the tickets going on sale to the general public this Friday (Dec. 9) at 10AM local time. There are also VIP Meet & Greet tickets available via Michaels' website.

Bret Michaels "Parti-Gras" 2023 Tour Dates

July 13 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 15 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 16 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 21 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

July 22 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 23 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 28 – Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 29 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 30 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 04 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Aug. 05 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 06 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

