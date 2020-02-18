Bring Me the Horizon may have walked away from the BRIT Awards empty-handed Tuesday in London, but they did make quite the sartorial statement at the event.

The band tweeted a photo of themselves at the 40th Annual BRITS, making a fashion statement by dressing in suits that attempted to mirror the style of a Spice Girls photo from back in their '90s heyday. Check out the two looks, which the band captioned "Girl Power," in the photos below.

Joe Maher, Getty Images

The band had been nominated for Best Group at the 2020 BRIT Awards, appearing in a category that also included Bastille, Coldplay, D-Block Europe and Foals, with Foals ending up taking home the trophy.

Bring Me the Horizon had a banner year in 2019, with their Amo album continuing their musical evolution. The group's Oli Sykes and Jordan Fish also collaborated with Halsey on a pair of tracks, with the most recent one appearing on the Birds of Prey soundtrack.

The group will return to the concert stage in May, appearing at the Sonic Temple festival, before making the rounds on the European festival circuit in June. See all of their scheduled stops here.