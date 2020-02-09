Listen to Halsey’s ‘Birds of Prey’ Song Written With Bring Me the Horizon

The final piece in last year's collaborative session between Bring Me the Horizon members Oli Sykes and Jordan Fish and pop star Halsey has fallen into place. With Birds of Prey now in theaters, the song "Experiment on Me" that was a co-write between the musicians has also arrived on the film's soundtrack.

Halsey first teased the pairing in July of 2019, posting a brief Instagram video of herself singing in the studio. While Sykes and Fish were not seen in the video, both were tagged on the post and voices were heard in the background. The pop star had also previously professed her fandom for the group.

At the end of 2019, Bring Me the Horizon issued a massively worded titled EP with a variety of collaborations, including one by Halsey on a track titled "¿." You can check that out below the player for the Birds of Prey song "Experiment on Me." The full title for the Bring Me EP is Music to listen to~dance to~blaze to~pray to~feed to~sleep to~talk to~grind to~trip to~breathe to~help to~hurt to~scroll to~roll to~love to~hate to~learn Too~plot to~play to~be to~feel to~breed to~sweat to~dream to~hide to~live to~die to~GO TO.

Finally, in January, Fish confirmed his and Oli Sykes' participation in Halsey's Birds of Prey song. "Myself, oli and halsey wrote a song on this album called 'experiment on me' - it will be released alongside the film at the beginning of next month. I am excited for you to hear it," said the keyboardist.

Halsey also commented, "Experiment on Me!!!! For the birds of prey soundtrack. Hands down craziest song I’ve ever recorded. By a landslide. And rightfully so for Harley!!!!!"

Though Halsey is the vocalist on the song, it definitely has the Bring Me the Horizon stamp on it, with a wall of heavy synths commanding your attention and building the mood of the track.

Check out the lyrics for "Experiment on Me" below and listen to the track in the lyric video provided.

I'll let you think you get the picture

Bitch you don't know how good I treat you

Shake it off this pride and glory

You dig up so many stories Oh you're so under the thumb

Four fingers from a knuckle sandwich

Trying my blood it's just a starter

No one tastes like me, yeah I'm pretty like a car crash

Ugly as a lullaby

You really wanna try it

Experiment on me

Experiment on me

Experiment on me

Experiment on me Oh I been way too much to handle

Bitch, I've never been a good example

Seen not heard, is what they told me

I look too good to be this lonely Oh grab this loaded gun

So hopeless but I'm still a romantic

Blood stained mouth gonna blow a kiss

And I bet it tastes like me I'm pretty like a car crash

Ugly as a lullaby

You really wanna try it

Experiment on me

Experiment on me

Experiment on me

Experiment on me Lock up your sons

Make way for the daughters

You be the lamb

And we'll be the slaughter You burnt the witches

Now you're defenseless

Who needs a Y with this many X's Lock up your sons

Make way for the daughters

You be the lamb

And we'll be the slaughter You burnt the witches

Now you're defenseless

Who needs a Y with this many X's Lock up your sons

Make way for the daughters

You be the lamb

And we'll be the slaughter You burnt the witches

Now you're defenseless

Who needs a Y with this many X's

Who needs a Y with this many X's

Who needs a Y with this many X's

Who needs a Y with this many X's

Who needs a Y with this many X's I'm pretty like a car crash

Ugly as a lullaby

You really wanna try it

Experiment on me

Experiment on me

Experiment on me

Experiment on me

Experiment on me

Experiment on me

Experiment on me

Halsey, "Experiment on Me"

Bring Me the Horizon featuring Halsey, "¿"