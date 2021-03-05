TikTok star Jeris Johnson has his latest needle-pushing collaboration, catching the attention of Bring Me the Horizon and now working with the band on a fresh remix of the Sempiternal single "Can You Feel My Heart?"

Johnson previously caught fire with his "Last Resort Reloaded" collaboration with Papa Roach earlier this year, coinciding with the release of his My Sword EP. Now he's got the Oli Sykes stamp of approval, after recently sharing his idea for the song with the Bring Me the Horizon singer.

In advance of the release, the two musicians shared a video conversation speaking about their team up. "I really like how open you guys were to letting me do my thing on it," stated Johnson, with Sykes offering, "I think it was important that it has a new vibe. It's an old song and I think it's come out sick."

"TikTok made us do it," teased Bring Me the Horizon in revealing the new song. Meanwhile Johnson added, "I’ve said it before and I’ll say it until my last dying breath. The power of TikTok and the internet is unmatched. This just keeps happening to me over and over again and I feel like people are really starting notice what we’re doing to the music industry. The fact that I could post a remix of 'Can You Feel My Heart' and wake up with Oliver Sykes in my DMs is mind blowing. Rock has been stuck in the mud for too long and doing shit like this is part of what’s gonna bring it into the fucking future."

Check out the lyrics for the remix version and if you like what you hear in the player below, you can pick up the track here.

Bring Me the Horizon X Jeris Johnson, "Can You Feel My Heart?" (Remix) Lyrics

can you hear the silence?

can you see the dark?

can you fix the broken?

can you feel my heart? i’ve been terrorised by a thousand ghosts

but my cry for help’s stuck in my throat

and the highest I get is the lowest I’ll know

cause I’m falling and falling

dripping and rippin asunder

bury me deep in a slumber

clouds on my head like a bummer

drown all my demons with thunder

put up a wall with no lumber

face down deep in a ditch I’m in a pit

running in circles so fast someone pull me outta this shit can you hear the silence?

can you see the dark?

can you fix the broken?

can you heal a scar?

and has anybody noticed

my bloody sweater arm?

screaming can you feel my heart?

holding on bring me close

feel my heart

can you feel my heart? can you help the hopeless?

well I’m begging on my knees

can you save my bastard soul?

will you wait for me?

i'm sorry, brothers, so sorry, lover

forgive me father, I love you, mother

can you hear the silence?

can you see the dark?

can you fix the broken?

can you feel my heart? i’m scared to get close, and I hate being alone

i long for that feeling to not feel at all

the higher I get, the lower I’ll sink

i can’t drown my demons, they know how to swim

Bring Me the Horizon X Jeris Johnson, "Can You Feel My Heart?" Remix