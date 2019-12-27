Surprise releases are apparently a hit this week, huh? Bring Me the Horizon have released a surprise EP called Music to listen to~dance to~blaze to~pray to~feed to~sleep to~talk to~grind to~trip to~breathe to~help to~hurt to~scroll to~roll to~love to~hate to~learn Too~plot to~play to~be to~feel to~breed to~sweat to~dream to~hide to~live to~die to~Go to.

That isn't a joke, that's actually the title.

The eight-track EP clocks in at an hour and 15 minutes, with songs varying from just under five minutes to over 24. The tracks have an electronic ambient feel overall, straying even further away from their divisive 2019 album amo as they continue their experimental affair. Remember when the band were rumored to be working with pop singer Halsey? She's featured on the song "¿."

If BMTH stick to their guns, Music to Listen to... will be the first of several collections of songs on the release horizon. In November, frontman Oli Sykes said that they're not likely to ever release another full-length studio album again. "We’re thinking about doing shorter records. I don’t want to say we’re going to do something and not live up to it, but the plan is to release multiple records next year," the vocalist explained.

Stream the new EP beneath the artwork and track listing toward, which can be seen directly below.

Bring Me the Horizon, Music To Listen To... EP Art + Track Listing

Sony

1. Steal Something.

2. Candy Truck / You Expected: LAB Your Result: Green

3. A Devastating Liberation

4. ¿ (feat. Halsey)

5. Underground Big {HEADFULOFHYENA} (feat. BEXEY & Lotus Eater)

6. "like seeing spiders running riot on your lover's grave" (feat. Happyalone.)

7. Dead Dolphin Sounds 'aid brain growth in unborn child' Virtual Therapy / Nature Healing 2 Hours (feat. Toriel)

8. ±ªþ³§ (feat. Yonaka)

Bring Me the Horizon, Music To Listen To... EP Stream