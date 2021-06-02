Buckcherry’s ’15’ Album Has Been Certified Double Platinum

Buckcherry have reason to celebrate as the band's third studio album 15 has now been certified double platinum by the RIAA.

The record served as a solid start to the band's second act with singer Josh Todd and guitarist Keith Nelson reactivated the group with a new lineup following their 2002 split.

The 15 album yielded the huge rock song "Crazy Bitch" that itself is a double-platinum certified single. "Everything" was also a Top 10 Mainstream Rock single while the rock ballad "Sorry" crossed over and hit No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The latest certification by the RIAA signifies that 15 has now sold over two million units, giving the band a second life after their four-year hiatus.

Singer Josh Todd remains the lone original member of the band though guitarist Stevie D. has been with the group since their rebirth on the 15 record. The current lineup, which also includes bassist Kelly LeMieux, drummer Francis Ruiz and lead guitarist Billy Rowe, are ramping up to the June 25 release of the band's ninth studio album, Hellbound.

The group also just announced a late year U.K. trek to support the new record. Dates and ticketing info can be found at this location. This follows a currently underway North American trek that stretches all the way into early November.