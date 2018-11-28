After taking time away for a Josh Todd & the Conflict album, the singer is back with Buckcherry as the band has announced plans for a new disc coming in 2019. Warpaint is set to arrive March 8 and the band has also started booking dates to support the upcoming release.

Todd says, "Good things come to those who wait and we have been very patient and thorough with the song writing for Warpaint, we took into consideration all the factors and what this record means to not only us but the great Buckcherry fans around the world. This record takes the listener on an unforgettable journey and I'm very proud of it."

Buckcherry recently released a cover of the Nine Inch Nails classic "Head Like a Hole," and coinciding with the album release announcement comes a video for the track. Jeremy Saffer shot the clip, which is essentially a performance piece with the band shot primarily in close-ups and darkened and smokey silhouettes. Check out the video below.

The Warpaint album was produced by Mike Plotnikoff, who previously worked with Buckcherry on their platinum-selling 15 album. Pre-orders for the new release will start on Jan. 11.

As stated, the band has begun booking shows to support the album, with the first coming in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. on Jan. 16 at the Coach House. A handful of SoCal stops will follow that week before the band jets off to the U.K. and Europe for a February trek. See all of their stops listed below and head to the band's website for ticketing info.

Buckcherry 2019 Tour Dates

Jan. 16 - San Jan Capistrano, Calif. @ The Coach House Concert Hall

Jan. 17 - Santa Clarita, Calif. @ The Canyon

Jan. 18 - Agoura Hills, Calif. @ The Canyon

Jan. 19 - Pasadena, Calif. @ The Rose

Feb. 5 - Manchester, U.K. @ O2 Ritz

Feb. 6 - Bristol, U.K. @ O2 Academy

Feb. 8 - London, U.K. @ O2 Shepard's Bush Empire

Feb. 9 - Kingston Upon Hull, U.K. @ Asylum

Feb. 10 - Midlands, U.K. @ O2 Institute

Feb. 12 - Tyne And Wear, U.K. @ O2 Academy Newcastle

Feb. 13 - Glasgow, U.K. @ Galvanizers

Feb. 15 - Nottinghamshire, U.K. @ Rock City

Feb. 16 - Oxfordshire, U.K. @ Q2 Academy Oxford

Feb. 17 - Norwich, U.K. @ The LCR

Feb. 19 - Bo, Germany @ Zehe Bochum

Feb. 20 - Berlin, Germany @ Markthalle Berlin

Feb. 22 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Komplex 457

Feb. 23 - Cervia, Italy @ Rock Planet

Feb. 24 - Saarbrucken, Germany @ Garage Saarbruken