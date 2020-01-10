It's been 14 years since Buckcherry released their smash hit "Crazy Bitch." Now, they've partnered with emo rapper Wifisfuneral for a remixed version of the hard rock classic.

Buckcherry frontman Josh Todd explained that, since the song's inception, he has always envisioned it being performed in a hip-hop style and now that vision has been fulfilled.

"From the birth of 'Crazy Bitch' it came to me as a hip-hop track and that being said, I always wanted to do a collaboration with a hip-hop artist," said Todd. "Wifisfuneral is super talented," he continued, "and after sifting through potential featured artists he was our first choice and was down for the cause."

"It’s really relatable," began Wifisfuneral. "I mean…haven’t we ALL dealt with a crazy one somewhere along the way?!"

This new version was produced by Joe "The Butcher" Nicolo of The Butcher Bros. production team in collaboration with Tyler Nicolo (also of The Butcher Bros.) and Buckcherry guitarist Stevie D.

Listen to the "Crazy Bitch" remix below.

As for Wifisfuneral, the rapper was named among XXL Magazine's 2018 "Freshman Class, an annual honor that names ten up-and-coming hip-hop and rap artists to keep an eye on as they've been singled out as potential breakout stars.

The "Freshman" selection process begins by inviting dozens of artists to cut a freestyle video and the nominees are narrowed down from there. See Wifisfuneral freestyle audition here and learn more about the emo rapper over at XXL.

And let's not forget how "Crazy Bitch" started in the first place. Josh Todd got the idea for the chorus and had to commit it to tape before he forgot it, so he dialed his mom and sang the chorus on her answering machine. At least he warned her that it was an idea for a song and urged her not to delete it, saying he'll explain everything later.

Buckcherry + Wifisfuneral, "Crazy Bitch" Remix