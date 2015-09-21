The British are coming, the British are coming ... well, technically the Welsh, and they're going to rock North American stages in early 2015. Bullet for My Valentine have announced "The British Invasion Tour," which will kick off Feb. 2 in San Diego early next year.

The Welsh rockers are taking out hard rocking U.K. vets Asking Alexandria for the dates and the shows will run through a March 7 finale in Montreal. For Bullet for My Valentine, it's yet another opportunity to familiarize North American audiences with their latest album Venom. The band spent the summer on the "Summer's Last Stand" tour with Slipknot, Lamb of God and Motionless in White, but on that run they were a supporting act, while the upcoming dates provide an opportunity to play a longer set.

As for Asking Alexander, the metalcore outfit changed vocalists over the past year. They debuted Denis Stoff by unveiling the song "I Won't Give In" back in May, but their first full album with Stoff has yet to be released. Tickets for "The British Invasion Tour" will go on sale this Friday (Sept. 25) to the general public.

Bullet for My Valentine's Venom album has already yielded the songs "No Way Out," "You Wan't a Battle? (Here's a War)" and "Army of Noise." The disc is currently available via Amazon, iTunes and GooglePlay as well as in various bundle options at their website. For Bullet fans in other parts of the world, you can check up on their dates in the U.K., Europe and Australia at this location.

Bullet for My Valentine / Asking Alexandria "British Invasion Tour" 2016